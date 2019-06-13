DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires Shares of 12,680 Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diodes by 97.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diodes by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,498,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $225,495,000 after purchasing an additional 83,204 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Diodes by 10.2% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 190,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,613,000 after purchasing an additional 17,657 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Diodes by 91.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 52,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diodes by 8.7% during the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Diodes alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Diodes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Longbow Research cut shares of Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Diodes from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

In other Diodes news, insider Richard Dallas White sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total value of $412,490.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,806 shares in the company, valued at $2,532,244.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Francis Tang sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total transaction of $190,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 86,217 shares in the company, valued at $2,735,665.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Diodes stock opened at $33.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Diodes Incorporated has a 52 week low of $27.38 and a 52 week high of $44.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.16.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. Diodes had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $302.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Diodes’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/13/dekabank-deutsche-girozentrale-acquires-shares-of-12680-diodes-incorporated-nasdaqdiod.html.

Diodes Profile

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD).

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.