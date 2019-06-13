DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $595,000 Position in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) by 48.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Hawaiian were worth $595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian in the 4th quarter valued at $19,944,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Hawaiian by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,670,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $201,349,000 after acquiring an additional 454,683 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Hawaiian by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,137,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,849,000 after acquiring an additional 335,590 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Hawaiian by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,412,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,083,000 after acquiring an additional 310,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Hawaiian by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 776,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,512,000 after acquiring an additional 106,169 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HA shares. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Imperial Capital cut their target price on shares of Hawaiian from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hawaiian from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Buckingham Research cut their target price on shares of Hawaiian from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.67.

Shares of HA opened at $26.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.24 and a 52 week high of $44.25.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $656.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.57 million. Hawaiian had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.82%.

Hawaiian Company Profile

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; Seattle, Washington, and New York City, New York.

