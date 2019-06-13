Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.21 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) will announce earnings of $1.21 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Dicks Sporting Goods’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.25. Dicks Sporting Goods reported earnings per share of $1.20 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dicks Sporting Goods will report full year earnings of $3.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.28 to $3.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.38 to $3.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Dicks Sporting Goods.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The sporting goods retailer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. Dicks Sporting Goods had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DKS shares. Bank of America set a $40.00 price target on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target (down from $44.00) on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Dicks Sporting Goods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

NYSE DKS traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.48. 127,697 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,952,430. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.62. Dicks Sporting Goods has a 12-month low of $29.69 and a 12-month high of $41.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Dicks Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 33.95%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Dicks Sporting Goods by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,868 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,664 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management raised its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods by 4.1% during the first quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 11,498 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods by 57.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,318 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods by 1.5% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 39,225 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Dicks Sporting Goods Company Profile

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

