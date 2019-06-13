Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Diodes from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Get Diodes alerts:

DIOD stock opened at $33.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.16. Diodes has a 12 month low of $27.38 and a 12 month high of $44.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $302.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.60 million. Diodes had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Diodes will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Diodes news, insider Richard Dallas White sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total value of $412,490.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,532,244.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Francis Tang sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total transaction of $190,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 86,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,735,665.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Diodes by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Diodes by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Diodes by 2.5% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Diodes by 3.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Diodes by 3.8% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Diodes

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

Read More: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.