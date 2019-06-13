DNotes (NOTE) Trading Up 5.4% Over Last Week

DNotes (CURRENCY:NOTE) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. DNotes has a market capitalization of $1.75 million and $189,787.00 worth of DNotes was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DNotes coin can currently be bought for $0.0130 or 0.00000157 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade By Trade, Mercatox and Stocks.Exchange. During the last week, DNotes has traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 149.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002401 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Bitcoin Scrypt (BTCS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000225 BTC.

AdCoin (ACC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000189 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DNotes Profile

DNotes is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 16th, 2014. DNotes’ total supply is 155,043,262 coins and its circulating supply is 135,043,262 coins. DNotes’ official website is dnotescoin.com. DNotes’ official Twitter account is @DNotesCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DNotes is a shared stake concept, placing a large percentage of the coins in the hands of many, increasing personal stake and personal interest in the coin in promoting the long term value of the currency. A rapid acceptance by a very large number of individuals and groups generating the most liquidity and high transactional value is their goal.To ensure the best future for DNotes, their development team will remain focused, swift and agile in the relentless pursuit of technology changes and bring you the best as they become available. The development team is currently working on mobile application integration and development. “

Buying and Selling DNotes

DNotes can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade By Trade, Stocks.Exchange and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DNotes directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DNotes should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DNotes using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

