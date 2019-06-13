Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $835.68 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) will report sales of $835.68 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Domino’s Pizza’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $814.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $852.20 million. Domino’s Pizza posted sales of $779.40 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will report full year sales of $3.71 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.64 billion to $3.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.91 billion to $4.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Domino’s Pizza.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The restaurant operator reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $835.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $852.59 million. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 10.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 EPS.

DPZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective (up from $305.00) on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $293.00 to $282.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $297.16.

Shares of NYSE DPZ traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $281.29. 563,707 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 807,689. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.53. Domino’s Pizza has a 1 year low of $231.28 and a 1 year high of $305.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.88%.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $890,970. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard E. Allison, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.19, for a total value of $2,791,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 8.7% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 23,353 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Cleararc Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter worth approximately $272,000. SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter worth approximately $3,634,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 6.5% during the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,732 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter worth approximately $413,000. 97.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

