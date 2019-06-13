Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Cut to Buy at BidaskClub

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on DORM. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dorman Products in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

DORM stock traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $86.09. 5,303 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,273. Dorman Products has a one year low of $65.68 and a one year high of $97.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.59.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.17). Dorman Products had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 12.76%. The company had revenue of $243.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Dorman Products will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DORM. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 90.7% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 412 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 22.3% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 725 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dorman Products during the first quarter worth $86,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dorman Products during the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dorman Products during the first quarter worth $97,000. 81.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc supplies automotive replacement parts, automotive hardware, and brake products to the automotive aftermarket and mass merchandise markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake manifolds, exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, wheel bolts, and wheel lug nuts.

