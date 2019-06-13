Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV Has $1.31 Million Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 2.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $109.32 on Thursday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $91.62 and a 52-week high of $113.49.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

