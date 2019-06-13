DubaiCoin (DBIX) Reaches One Day Volume of $5,052.00

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 13th. DubaiCoin has a market cap of $1.18 million and approximately $5,052.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DubaiCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00003387 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, Cryptopia and HitBTC. Over the last seven days, DubaiCoin has traded 14% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00042046 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00030105 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00025174 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00016774 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00058635 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000742 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00029487 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00006077 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000344 BTC.

DubaiCoin Profile

DubaiCoin (DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DubaiCoin is www.arabianchain.org. DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DubaiCoin Coin Trading

DubaiCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Livecoin and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DubaiCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DubaiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

