Dynamic Capital Management Ltd Buys New Position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Dynamic Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 3,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KSS. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP grew its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 4,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 4,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank lifted its holdings in Kohl’s by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 7,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:KSS opened at $47.97 on Thursday. Kohl’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.08 and a fifty-two week high of $83.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is currently 47.86%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KSS shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Kohl’s from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Atlantic Securities upgraded Kohl’s from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.67.

About Kohl’s

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

