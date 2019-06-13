Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.52 Per Share

Brokerages expect Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) to post earnings per share of $1.52 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Eaton’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.54 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.50. Eaton reported earnings of $1.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eaton will report full-year earnings of $5.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.82 to $5.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $6.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Eaton.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ETN shares. Vertical Research raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Eaton from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America downgraded Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Shares of ETN stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,467,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,371,786. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.46. Eaton has a 1-year low of $64.46 and a 1-year high of $89.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.69%.

In related news, Director Olivier Leonetti bought 630 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $79.08 per share, with a total value of $49,820.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 127 shares in the company, valued at $10,043.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 4,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $344,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,695,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $317,000. Suntrust Banks Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 182,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,504,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at $589,000. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 56,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,553,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,574,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,771,000 after purchasing an additional 188,259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

