EDRCoin Trading Down 16.4% Over Last 7 Days (EDRC)

EDRCoin (CURRENCY:EDRC) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 13th. One EDRCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0951 or 0.00001171 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, YoBit and Cryptopia. During the last week, EDRCoin has traded 16.4% lower against the US dollar. EDRCoin has a total market capitalization of $278,813.00 and $28,338.00 worth of EDRCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EDRCoin Profile

EDRCoin (CRYPTO:EDRC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2016. EDRCoin’s total supply is 3,669,691 coins and its circulating supply is 2,931,224 coins. The official website for EDRCoin is www.edrcoin.cash. EDRCoin’s official Twitter account is @EDRCoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

EDRCoin Coin Trading

EDRCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDRCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EDRCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EDRCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

