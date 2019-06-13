ELCO Management Co. LLC Sells 636 Shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

ELCO Management Co. LLC lessened its holdings in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 636 shares during the period. Dominion Energy comprises approximately 1.1% of ELCO Management Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. ELCO Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of D. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.82% of the company’s stock.

D has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 18th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Monday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie cut shares of Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Dominion Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $75.08 on Thursday. Dominion Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $64.07 and a twelve month high of $78.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $59.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.26.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.02). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.9175 per share. This represents a $3.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 90.62%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

