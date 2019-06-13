Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Pictet Asset Management Ltd.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 796,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,624 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $103,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 1.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,396,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,030,000 after acquiring an additional 41,525 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 142.7% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 270,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,144,000 after purchasing an additional 159,252 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 34.2% in the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the first quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the first quarter valued at approximately $399,000. 79.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LLY shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.51 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Bank of America set a $129.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.99.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, CFO Joshua L. Smiley bought 426 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $118.03 per share, for a total transaction of $50,280.78. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 30,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,589,292.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael J. Harrington sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.72, for a total transaction of $1,867,520.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 110,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,874,216. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 246,112 shares of company stock worth $31,888,255 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LLY opened at $115.24 on Thursday. Eli Lilly And Co has a 12 month low of $84.64 and a 12 month high of $132.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.50. The company has a market cap of $108.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.27.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.01. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 56.62%. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.645 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.49%.

About Eli Lilly And Co

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

