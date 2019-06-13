Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Reduces Stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 15.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,877,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 545,000 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 6.8% of Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $148,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEMG. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEMG opened at $50.17 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $45.35 and a 1 year high of $56.26.

