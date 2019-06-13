Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Position Boosted by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 0.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,443,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,881 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $646,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EMR. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 51,601,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,951,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,362 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,135,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,090,402,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058,256 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,394,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $441,115,000 after acquiring an additional 355,369 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $430,663,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 83.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,998,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $418,171,000 after acquiring an additional 3,176,614 shares during the last quarter. 70.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Michael H. Train sold 12,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total value of $783,336.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,249,212.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 15,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total transaction of $1,009,202.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,304 shares in the company, valued at $1,936,728.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EMR traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $62.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,083,355. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.30. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $55.38 and a 1 year high of $79.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 12.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 57.99%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EMR shares. Citigroup upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.47.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

