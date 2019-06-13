Endo International’s (ENDP) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their neutral rating on shares of Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $4.75 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $18.00.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ENDP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Endo International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. BidaskClub downgraded Endo International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Endo International from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays began coverage on Endo International in a research report on Tuesday. They set an equal weight rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Endo International from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.57.

NASDAQ:ENDP opened at $4.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.35. Endo International has a fifty-two week low of $4.18 and a fifty-two week high of $18.50.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 199.18% and a negative net margin of 18.35%. The business had revenue of $720.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Endo International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Endo International will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signition LP bought a new position in Endo International in the first quarter valued at about $139,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in Endo International in the fourth quarter valued at about $421,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Endo International in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Endo International by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 294,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 28,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in Endo International in the first quarter valued at about $621,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Endo International Company Profile

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals, and International Pharmaceuticals.

