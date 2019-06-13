Engie (EPA:ENGI) Given a €15.80 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Engie (EPA:ENGI) has been given a €15.80 ($18.37) target price by equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 23.34% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ENGI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €18.50 ($21.51) price objective on shares of Engie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank set a €14.00 ($16.28) price objective on shares of Engie and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €14.50 ($16.86) price objective on shares of Engie and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays set a €16.00 ($18.60) price objective on shares of Engie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.00 ($17.44) price objective on shares of Engie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Engie has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €15.54 ($18.07).

ENGI traded down €0.20 ($0.23) during trading on Thursday, hitting €12.81 ($14.90). The company had a trading volume of 6,045,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,250,000. Engie has a one year low of €12.16 ($14.14) and a one year high of €15.16 ($17.63).

ENGIE SA engages in power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through North America, Latin America, Africa/Asia, Benelux, France, Europe excluding France & Benelux, Infrastructures Europe, GEM & LNG, and Other segments. It engages in the generation and sale of power through nuclear, thermal, solar, wind, biogas, and biomass resources; and seawater desalination activities, as well as offers engineering services in the areas of energy, hydraulics, and infrastructure.

