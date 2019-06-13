Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Hits New 1-Year High at $16.91

Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.91 and last traded at $16.87, with a volume of 2069214 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.19.

ENPH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Enphase Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective (up previously from $9.00) on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Roth Capital set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Enphase Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $6.75 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.21.

The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -142.33 and a beta of 0.83.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $100.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy Inc will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Eric Branderiz sold 30,935 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total value of $274,702.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David A. Ranhoff sold 63,516 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $928,603.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 790,517 shares in the company, valued at $11,557,358.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,561 shares of company stock worth $1,222,613 over the last quarter. 12.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the first quarter worth about $74,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the first quarter worth about $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.41% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

