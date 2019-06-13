Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Upgraded at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $44.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Entegris from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Entegris to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Entegris in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities lowered Entegris from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Entegris from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Entegris presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.33.

Shares of NASDAQ ENTG opened at $35.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Entegris has a one year low of $23.39 and a one year high of $42.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.45.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. Entegris had a return on equity of 26.00% and a net margin of 13.71%. The firm had revenue of $391.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Entegris will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.81%.

In other news, SVP Gregory Bryan Marshall sold 13,758 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.96, for a total transaction of $522,253.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,032.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total value of $1,211,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,861 shares in the company, valued at $2,740,905.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 62,894 shares of company stock worth $2,514,479. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

