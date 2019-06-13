Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Holdings Increased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 20.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,310,000 after acquiring an additional 5,988 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Equity Residential during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 9,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mark J. Parrell sold 59,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.60, for a total transaction of $4,548,891.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,782 shares in the company, valued at $6,111,301.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alan W. George sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $2,317,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 86,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,687,593.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 209,795 shares of company stock worth $15,985,362 over the last three months. 3.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EQR opened at $77.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $61.67 and a fifty-two week high of $78.54. The stock has a market cap of $28.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.54.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.53). Equity Residential had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The firm had revenue of $662.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EQR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Raymond James raised shares of Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $75.74 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Equity Residential from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.52.

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

