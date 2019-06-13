Media stories about Evans & Sutherland Computer (OTCMKTS:ESCC) have been trending extremely negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Evans & Sutherland Computer earned a coverage optimism score of -4.43 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the technology company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Evans & Sutherland Computer stock opened at $0.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Evans & Sutherland Computer has a one year low of $0.54 and a one year high of $1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.80 and a beta of -0.72.

Get Evans & Sutherland Computer alerts:

In other news, Director Pierce Tim acquired 49,600 shares of Evans & Sutherland Computer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.60 per share, for a total transaction of $29,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 104,600 shares of company stock valued at $63,760. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Evans & Sutherland Computer (OTCMKTS:ESCC) Given Daily News Sentiment Rating of -4.43” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/13/evans-sutherland-computer-otcmktsescc-given-daily-news-sentiment-rating-of-4-43-2.html.

About Evans & Sutherland Computer

Evans & Sutherland Computer Corporation produces and sells visual display systems used primarily in full-dome video projection applications, dome projection screens, and dome architectural treatments in the United States and internationally. The company's products include planetarium and dome theater systems consisting of proprietary hardware and software, and other visual display systems primarily used to project digital video on large curved surfaces.

Further Reading: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Evans & Sutherland Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evans & Sutherland Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.