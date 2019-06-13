Fatfish Blockchain Ltd (ASX:FFG) Insider Kin Wai Lau Purchases 5,000,000 Shares

Fatfish Blockchain Ltd (ASX:FFG) insider Kin Wai Lau purchased 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$55,000.00 ($39,007.09).

Shares of Fatfish Blockchain stock remained flat at $A$0.01 ($0.01) during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 280,000 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.59. Fatfish Blockchain Ltd has a 1 year low of A$0.01 ($0.01) and a 1 year high of A$0.04 ($0.03).

Fatfish Blockchain Company Profile

Fatfish Blockchain Limited, formerly known as Fatfish Internet Group Ltd is an incubator and venture capital firm specializing in seed, early stage and growth stage investments. The firm typically invests in the Internet sector with a focus on mobile, e-commerce, blockchain technologies, and fintech areas.

