Favorable News Coverage Likely to Affect UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Stock Price

News headlines about UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) have been trending positive on Thursday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. UBS Group earned a daily sentiment score of 2.36 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the bank an news buzz score of 7 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the headlines that may have effected UBS Group’s score:

Get UBS Group alerts:

UBS stock opened at $11.74 on Thursday. UBS Group has a twelve month low of $11.32 and a twelve month high of $16.68. The stock has a market cap of $45.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter. UBS Group had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 12.50%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UBS Group will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UBS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. FIG Partners downgraded UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. UBS Group presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/13/favorable-news-coverage-likely-to-affect-ubs-group-nyseubs-stock-price.html.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.