Federated Investors Inc. PA Trims Position in Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR)

Federated Investors Inc. PA lessened its stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 227,049 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,583 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in Fluor Co. (NEW) were worth $8,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLR. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 14,347,886 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $833,612,000 after purchasing an additional 175,647 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 242,344 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,803,000 after purchasing an additional 5,365 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Fluor Co. (NEW) in the 4th quarter worth approximately $394,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,524 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 21,126 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 3,356 shares during the period. 91.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FLR stock opened at $29.38 on Thursday. Fluor Co. has a 1 year low of $27.69 and a 1 year high of $60.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.95.

Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.68). Fluor Co. (NEW) had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fluor Co. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Fluor Co. (NEW)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.07%.

In other Fluor Co. (NEW) news, CEO Carlos M. Hernandez purchased 17,001 shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.52 per share, for a total transaction of $501,869.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alan L. Boeckmann purchased 16,000 shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.81 per share, for a total transaction of $476,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 17,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,222.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

FLR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on Fluor Co. (NEW) from $62.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Fluor Co. (NEW) from $56.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. MKM Partners set a $39.00 price objective on Fluor Co. (NEW) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on Fluor Co. (NEW) to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fluor Co. (NEW) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.45.

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining, Industrial, Infrastructure & Power; Diversified Services; and Government.

