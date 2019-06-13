FedoraCoin (TIPS) Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges

FedoraCoin (CURRENCY:TIPS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. One FedoraCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io and CoinExchange. FedoraCoin has a market capitalization of $827,861.00 and $1,213.00 worth of FedoraCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, FedoraCoin has traded down 3.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.77 or 0.01584017 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002062 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000110 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00012379 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001221 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001526 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001337 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00061553 BTC.

About FedoraCoin

TIPS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2018. FedoraCoin’s total supply is 482,759,907,611 coins and its circulating supply is 212,269,865,434 coins. The official website for FedoraCoin is www.tipsco.in. The Reddit community for FedoraCoin is /r/FedoraCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FedoraCoin’s official Twitter account is @TiPS_FedoraCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

FedoraCoin Coin Trading

FedoraCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FedoraCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FedoraCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FedoraCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

