Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) Hits New 12-Month High at $123.28

Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $123.28 and last traded at $121.69, with a volume of 2722204 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $122.29.

Several research firms have issued reports on FIS. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They set a “positive” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $139.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $39.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 9.66%. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s payout ratio is currently 26.77%.

In related news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 1,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.55, for a total value of $151,962.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,743.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alexandar Navab, Jr. bought 5,075 shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $107.22 per share, for a total transaction of $544,141.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,141.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 376.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 248 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

