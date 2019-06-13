Fiera Capital Corp Lowers Holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Fiera Capital Corp lessened its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,378 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $5,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCY. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 9,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 24,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Live Your Vision LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Live Your Vision LLC now owns 32,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Financial Group LLC now owns 127,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 48,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:PCY opened at $28.39 on Thursday. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 52-week low of $25.56 and a 52-week high of $28.51.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a $0.1217 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/13/fiera-capital-corp-lowers-holdings-in-invesco-emerging-markets-sovereign-debt-etf-nysearcapcy.html.

Read More: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.