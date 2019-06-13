FIL Ltd Acquires 5,240 Shares of TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD)

FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 164,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,240 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in TD Ameritrade were worth $8,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in TD Ameritrade in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,758,000. Cipher Capital LP grew its position in TD Ameritrade by 79.6% in the fourth quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 31,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,520,000 after buying an additional 13,762 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in TD Ameritrade by 4.7% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 22,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in TD Ameritrade by 4,324.4% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 138,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,798,000 after buying an additional 135,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in TD Ameritrade by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMTD opened at $50.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $45.70 and a twelve month high of $61.12. The company has a market cap of $28.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.22.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. TD Ameritrade had a net margin of 34.94% and a return on equity of 26.73%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. TD Ameritrade’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. TD Ameritrade’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.93%.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMTD. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TD Ameritrade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of TD Ameritrade from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America set a $60.00 price objective on shares of TD Ameritrade and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of TD Ameritrade from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TD Ameritrade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.54.

TD Ameritrade Company Profile

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

