Financial Review: Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) versus Equinix (NYSE:EQIX)

Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) and Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Universal Health Realty Income Trust and Equinix, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Universal Health Realty Income Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Equinix 0 1 15 1 3.00

Equinix has a consensus target price of $505.75, indicating a potential upside of 0.41%. Given Equinix’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Equinix is more favorable than Universal Health Realty Income Trust.

Volatility and Risk

Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Equinix has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Universal Health Realty Income Trust and Equinix’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Universal Health Realty Income Trust $76.21 million 15.20 $24.20 million N/A N/A Equinix $5.07 billion 8.03 $365.36 million $20.69 24.34

Equinix has higher revenue and earnings than Universal Health Realty Income Trust.

Dividends

Universal Health Realty Income Trust pays an annual dividend of $2.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Equinix pays an annual dividend of $9.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Equinix pays out 47.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has increased its dividend for 33 consecutive years and Equinix has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Universal Health Realty Income Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Universal Health Realty Income Trust and Equinix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Universal Health Realty Income Trust 24.49% 9.24% 3.80% Equinix 8.06% 5.66% 2.02%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

62.8% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.7% of Equinix shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Equinix shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Universal Health Realty Income Trust beats Equinix on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Universal Health Realty Income Trust

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments in sixty-nine properties located in twenty states.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc. (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

