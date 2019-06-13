First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.50.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on FBP. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,613,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $271,877,000 after acquiring an additional 463,797 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,362,274 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $157,915,000 after acquiring an additional 190,036 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 127.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,052,922 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,855,000 after acquiring an additional 5,073,482 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 177.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,908,978 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,716,000 after acquiring an additional 3,777,700 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of First Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $40,537,000. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:FBP traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.01. The stock had a trading volume of 828,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,565,427. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. First Bancorp has a 52 week low of $7.59 and a 52 week high of $11.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.57.
First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). First Bancorp had a net margin of 28.97% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $162.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Bancorp will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 19.35%.
First Bancorp Company Profile
First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.
Recommended Story: Should you buy a closed-end mutual fund?
Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.