First Financial Corp (NASDAQ:THFF) Raises Dividend to $0.52 Per Share

First Financial Corp (NASDAQ:THFF) announced a semiannual dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.52 per share by the bank on Tuesday, July 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This is a boost from First Financial’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.51.

First Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 32 consecutive years. First Financial has a payout ratio of 27.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect First Financial to earn $3.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.1%.

Get First Financial alerts:

Shares of THFF stock opened at $38.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $477.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. First Financial has a 12 month low of $37.41 and a 12 month high of $53.05.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.03). First Financial had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 28.30%. The firm had revenue of $37.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.90 million. Analysts forecast that First Financial will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

THFF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of First Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/13/first-financial-corp-nasdaqthff-raises-dividend-to-0-52-per-share.html.

About First Financial

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.