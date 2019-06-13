FLIP Reaches Market Capitalization of $693,759.00 (FLP)

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. One FLIP token can now be purchased for $0.0124 or 0.00000150 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Liquid and BitForex. In the last seven days, FLIP has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar. FLIP has a total market capitalization of $693,759.00 and $22,328.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

FLIP Token Profile

FLIP’s launch date was October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 tokens. The official message board for FLIP is medium.com/@fliptoken. The official website for FLIP is fliptoken.gameflip.com. FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip.

FLIP Token Trading

FLIP can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, BitForex and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLIP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FLIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

