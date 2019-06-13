FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the four analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus price target of $7.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.19 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned FS KKR Capital an industry rank of 97 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several brokerages recently commented on FSK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research report on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of FS KKR Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $6.01 price target for the company.

In other FS KKR Capital news, CEO Michael C. Forman acquired 49,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.08 per share, for a total transaction of $298,528.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael C. Forman acquired 40,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.16 per share, with a total value of $249,356.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 136,800 shares of company stock valued at $830,562. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FSK stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $6.20. 2,184,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,792,141. FS KKR Capital has a twelve month low of $5.09 and a twelve month high of $8.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.11.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). FS KKR Capital had a positive return on equity of 8.26% and a negative net margin of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $195.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.38 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.26%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.41%.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

