FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Stake Boosted by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 0.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $2,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 6.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 2.0% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG raised its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 1.9% in the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 12,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 1.8% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in FTI Consulting by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. 96.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other FTI Consulting news, insider Holly Paul sold 9,574 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total transaction of $808,141.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,792 shares in the company, valued at $2,177,102.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gerard E. Holthaus sold 10,000 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.75, for a total transaction of $867,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 77,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,745,593.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,458 shares of company stock worth $2,446,950 in the last ninety days. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FCN stock opened at $84.27 on Thursday. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.06 and a 1 year high of $87.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.63. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The business had revenue of $551.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. FTI Consulting’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

FCN has been the topic of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of FTI Consulting to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company's Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround and restructuring, business transformation, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

