Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:GLMD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:GLMD) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.43.

GLMD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 18th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delek Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $173,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 53,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 12,905 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 1,659.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 34,848 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 659,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,388,000 after purchasing an additional 159,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLMD opened at $5.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.70 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 36.11 and a current ratio of 36.11. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $5.48 and a 52 week high of $18.85.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. Galmed Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 12.23% and a negative net margin of 423.62%. Analysts forecast that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

About Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is completed ARREST Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis.

