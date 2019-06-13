GAM Holding AG Takes Position in PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS)

GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 15.1% in the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 3,952,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,981,000 after purchasing an additional 519,146 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC grew its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 48,520.0% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 9,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 9,704 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 1st quarter worth $322,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 1st quarter worth $360,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 389.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,118,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,225,000 after buying an additional 1,685,234 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. ValuEngine raised PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Guggenheim raised PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.47.

Shares of PAGS stock opened at $36.23 on Thursday. PagSeguro Digital Ltd has a 1-year low of $17.02 and a 1-year high of $37.06. The stock has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.36.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.76. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 23.00%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. The company’s revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital Ltd will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, an end-to-end digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

