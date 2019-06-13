GameCredits (GAME) Price Tops $0.0889

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. During the last week, GameCredits has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. GameCredits has a total market cap of $6.21 million and approximately $188,805.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GameCredits coin can currently be purchased for $0.0889 or 0.00001084 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit, Poloniex and Livecoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.97 or 0.01585193 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002089 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000111 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00012460 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001230 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001565 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001279 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00061126 BTC.

GameCredits Profile

GAME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2015. GameCredits’ total supply is 69,836,100 coins. GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GameCredits is gamecredits.com.

Buying and Selling GameCredits

GameCredits can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Bittrex, Cryptopia, Poloniex, HitBTC, YoBit, Coinrail, Upbit, BitBay and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GameCredits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GameCredits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

