Games Workshop Group PLC (LON:GAW)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 5,122.60 ($66.94) and last traded at GBX 5,103.40 ($66.68), with a volume of 7548 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5,085 ($66.44).

Separately, Peel Hunt increased their target price on Games Workshop Group from GBX 3,700 ($48.35) to GBX 4,750 ($62.07) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th.

Get Games Workshop Group alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.25.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th were issued a dividend of GBX 35 ($0.46) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is a boost from Games Workshop Group’s previous dividend of $25.00. Games Workshop Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.67%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Games Workshop Group (LON:GAW) Hits New 1-Year High at $5,122.60” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/13/games-workshop-group-longaw-hits-new-1-year-high-at-5122-60.html.

Games Workshop Group Company Profile (LON:GAW)

Games Workshop Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails miniature figures and games in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Asia. The company offers games under the Warhammer: Age of Sigmar and Warhammer 40,000 names; Middle-earth battle games; book and box games; Blood Bowl and Necromunda standalone systems; and paint and tabletop miniatures support products.

Featured Article: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Games Workshop Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Games Workshop Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.