Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Stake Decreased by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 30.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,112 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 20,670 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $4,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in Garmin by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 12,760,863 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $893,899,000 after buying an additional 1,057,737 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Garmin by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 200,534 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $12,698,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,187 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,289 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,525 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 6,312 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 78,940 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GRMN. BidaskClub lowered Garmin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Garmin from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Garmin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Garmin from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Garmin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.66.

In related news, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 1,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $150,414.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 23.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GRMN stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $80.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,029,745. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 4.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.96. Garmin Ltd. has a 1-year low of $59.39 and a 1-year high of $89.72.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $766.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.26 million. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 20.72%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.45%.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

