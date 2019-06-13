General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Patten Group Inc.

Patten Group Inc. trimmed its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,251 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GD. Longview Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Longview Asset Management LLC now owns 32,898,410 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,569,043,000 after acquiring an additional 215,179 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 20,905,951 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,279,866,000 after acquiring an additional 357,032 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 14,601.4% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,581,635 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 9,516,460 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,511,536 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $551,080,000 after acquiring an additional 193,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,198,828 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $188,468,000 after acquiring an additional 43,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.48% of the company’s stock.

In other General Dynamics news, EVP John Patrick Casey sold 45,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.46, for a total value of $7,841,756.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,547,017.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on GD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Sunday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.22.

NYSE:GD traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $169.99. The stock had a trading volume of 7,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,139,798. The firm has a market cap of $49.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.15. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $143.87 and a 1-year high of $207.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.18. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The company had revenue of $9.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.73%.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

