Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Position Lowered by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its stake in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 457 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Genesco were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GCO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Genesco in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,601,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Genesco by 99.7% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 595,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,365,000 after purchasing an additional 297,144 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Genesco in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,625,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genesco by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 553,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,537,000 after purchasing an additional 158,448 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genesco in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on GCO. ValuEngine cut shares of Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Genesco in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Genesco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.60.

Shares of NYSE GCO opened at $44.33 on Thursday. Genesco Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.00 and a 12 month high of $51.85. The stock has a market cap of $767.82 million, a PE ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 31st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.29. Genesco had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $495.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Genesco’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Genesco Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genesco announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 11.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Genesco Company Profile

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

