Geode Capital Management LLC Has $17.78 Million Holdings in Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 197,421 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,995 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Childrens Place were worth $17,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in shares of Childrens Place in the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Childrens Place by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Childrens Place by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,281,000 after purchasing an additional 7,716 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Childrens Place in the 4th quarter valued at $1,787,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Childrens Place by 169.5% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period.

Shares of PLCE stock opened at $94.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Childrens Place Inc has a 1-year low of $82.05 and a 1-year high of $160.23.

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.89. The company had revenue of $412.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.40 million. Childrens Place had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 27.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Childrens Place Inc will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Childrens Place’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.19%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PLCE. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Childrens Place from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Childrens Place in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Childrens Place from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Childrens Place from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Childrens Place in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.67.

In other news, SVP Claudia Lima-Guinehut sold 932 shares of Childrens Place stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $99,724.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert F. Helm sold 227 shares of Childrens Place stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $25,149.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

