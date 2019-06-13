Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 56,685 Shares of Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,033,721 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 56,685 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bloomin’ Brands were worth $18,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $32,422,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 402.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 28,371 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 22,730 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 162,361 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,905,000 after acquiring an additional 23,413 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 163,016 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,916,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

NASDAQ BLMN opened at $19.82 on Thursday. Bloomin’ Brands Inc has a one year low of $17.08 and a one year high of $23.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.32.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 124.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Bloomin’ Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands Inc will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Bloomin’ Brands’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, Chairman Elizabeth A. Smith sold 65,486 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $1,309,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 411,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,234,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elizabeth A. Smith sold 116,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $2,325,196.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 411,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,230,542.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Thursday, April 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 13th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Bloomin’ Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.70.

WARNING: This article was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/13/geode-capital-management-llc-purchases-56685-shares-of-bloomin-brands-inc-nasdaqblmn.html.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Read More: Outperform Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.