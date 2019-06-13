Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gevo, Inc. is a renewable chemicals and advanced biofuels company engaged in the development of biobased alternatives to petroleum-based products using a combination of synthetic biology and chemistry. The Company is focused on the commercialization of isobutanol, a naturally occurring four carbon alcohol with broad applications in large chemicals and fuels markets. Isobutanol can be used as a solvent and a gasoline blendstock and can be further processed into jet fuel and feedstocks for the production of synthetic rubber, plastics and polyesters. Markets served by the Company include solvents and coatings, materials, plastics and fibers, biojet blendstock, gasoline blendstock and other hydrocarbon fuels. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GEVO. ValuEngine raised Gevo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. HC Wainwright set a $10.00 price target on Gevo and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th.

NASDAQ GEVO opened at $1.94 on Monday. Gevo has a 1 year low of $1.79 and a 1 year high of $24.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 2.78.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The energy company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.16). Gevo had a negative net margin of 101.89% and a negative return on equity of 27.80%. The firm had revenue of $6.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 million. Research analysts predict that Gevo will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Timothy J. Cesarek purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.91 per share, with a total value of $47,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gevo by 4,086.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,072 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 151,368 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Gevo by 596.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 91,617 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 78,461 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gevo by 596.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,617 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 78,461 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Gevo by 226.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 48,033 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 33,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gevo during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. 8.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gevo, Inc is a renewable chemicals and next generation biofuels company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. It operates through the following segments: Gevo; Gevo Development and Agri-Energy. The Gevo segment focuses in the research and development activities related to the future production of isobutanol, including the development of the firm’s proprietary biocatalysts, the production and sale of renewable jet and other fuels, the retrofit process, and the next generation of chemicals and biofuels that will be based on the company’s isobutanol technology.

