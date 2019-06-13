Giant (GIC) Market Cap Tops $425,732.00

Giant (CURRENCY:GIC) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. One Giant coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0828 or 0.00001010 BTC on major exchanges including $7.59, $11.91, $70.83 and $33.89. Giant has a total market capitalization of $425,732.00 and $8,271.00 worth of Giant was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Giant has traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Giant alerts:

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00054280 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005822 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003222 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000893 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000147 BTC.

ZEST (ZEST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Stakinglab (LABX) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003408 BTC.

Zoomba (ZBA) traded up 96.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000077 BTC.

About Giant

Giant is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It launched on May 8th, 2018. Giant’s total supply is 5,291,461 coins and its circulating supply is 5,141,461 coins. The official website for Giant is giantpay.network. The Reddit community for Giant is /r/giantadmin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Giant’s official Twitter account is @giant_coin.

Giant Coin Trading

Giant can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $18.98, $7.59, $5.63, $20.33, $33.89, $10.42, $24.71, $11.91, $31.10, $13.92, $50.68 and $70.83. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Giant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Giant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Giant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Giant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Giant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.