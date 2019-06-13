GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Price Target Increased to GBX 1,540 by Analysts at Kepler Capital Markets

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets from GBX 1,440 ($18.82) to GBX 1,540 ($20.12) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential downside of 2.73% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($22.87) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bryan, Garnier & Co reduced their target price on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,710 ($22.34) to GBX 1,660 ($21.69) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,520 ($19.86) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,900 ($24.83) target price on GlaxoSmithKline and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,531.41 ($20.01).

LON:GSK opened at GBX 1,583.20 ($20.69) on Tuesday. GlaxoSmithKline has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,408.80 ($18.41) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,648.80 ($21.54). The firm has a market cap of $78.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 942.07, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.72.

In other news, insider Manvinder Singh Banga purchased 458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,568 ($20.49) per share, with a total value of £7,181.44 ($9,383.82). Insiders have bought a total of 474 shares of company stock worth $742,847 in the last three months.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

