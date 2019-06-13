GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Sold by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. cut its position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 18.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,546 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 600 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 967 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.26% of the company’s stock.

GSK has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday. Finally, Shore Capital downgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.28.

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, Director Plc Glaxosmithkline acquired 385,714 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $5,399,996.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GSK traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.12. 26,576 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,121,415. The company has a market capitalization of $99.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.74. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12 month low of $36.41 and a 12 month high of $42.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.92, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.72.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 171.27%. Sell-side analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.4953 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is 61.71%.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

