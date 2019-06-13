GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) Market Cap Hits $475,221.00

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can now be purchased for about $0.0279 or 0.00000342 BTC on exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. GlobalBoost-Y has a market cap of $475,221.00 and approximately $805.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, GlobalBoost-Y has traded 130.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8,178.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $258.90 or 0.03171045 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $133.06 or 0.01629660 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $415.63 or 0.05090588 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.05 or 0.01115134 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00104338 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.97 or 0.01102007 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.56 or 0.00325330 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00020256 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Profile

GlobalBoost-Y (CRYPTO:BSTY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. It launched on September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,009,074 coins. The official website for GlobalBoost-Y is globalboost-y.com. The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost.

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Trading

GlobalBoost-Y can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GlobalBoost-Y should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GlobalBoost-Y using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

