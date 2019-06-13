Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) Trading 12.1% Higher

Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) traded up 12.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.27 and last traded at $3.14. 1,180,250 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 116% from the average session volume of 547,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.80.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gold Resource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on shares of Gold Resource in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Gold Resource in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock.

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $26.58 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a $0.0017 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Gold Resource by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,321 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gold Resource by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 150,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 4,979 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Gold Resource by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,570 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Gold Resource by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 111,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 7,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brickley Wealth Management purchased a new position in Gold Resource in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000.

Gold Resource Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO)

Gold Resource Corporation explores for, develops, produces, and sells gold and silver in Mexico and the United States. It also explores for copper, lead, and zinc. The company's flagship property is the Aguila project comprising 18 mining concessions aggregating approximately 25,264 hectares located in the State of Oaxaca, Mexico.

